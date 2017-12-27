Quantcast

Christmas tree recycling program in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS -

With the Christmas season sadly coming to an end, resources around El Paso County are recycling Christmas Trees.

The TreeCycle program will be hold an event to reduce tree waste, while providing free mulch and support to local youth sports. Residents can drop trees off at the event, with a recommended minimum donation of $5 per tree.

The city says 100 percent of donations received will benefit the Colorado Springs Youth Sports program, which is a charitable non-profit organization that helps local youth.

The Falcon Fire Department also says recycling live trees is good for the environment and can prevent from becoming a fire hazard.

Trees and donations will be accepted at a number of locations from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec 30 and 31, and January 6 and 7.

  • Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)
  • Falcon Trailhead (SW of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)
  • Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)
  • Sky Sox Stadium (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)
  • Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street)
  • Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Trees and donations can also be made at Rocky Top Resources at 1755 E Las Vegas Street from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays, and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays from Dec 26-29 and January 2-31. 

All decorations must be removed before drop-off.

El Paso County, the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, Rocky Top Resources, the Colorado Springs Gazette and Colorado Springs Youth Sports will be operating the event. 

For more information on the TreeCycle program please visit www.TreeCycleCOS.orgwww.elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-7871. 

  • CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:52 AM EST2017-12-28 05:52:28 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

  • Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-12-28 00:36:35 GMT

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

  • New marijuana laws in 2018

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:43 PM EST2017-12-28 01:43:12 GMT

    On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado.  Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling. 

