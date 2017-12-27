Christmas tree recycling program in El Paso County

With the Christmas season sadly coming to an end, resources around El Paso County are recycling Christmas Trees.

The TreeCycle program will be hold an event to reduce tree waste, while providing free mulch and support to local youth sports. Residents can drop trees off at the event, with a recommended minimum donation of $5 per tree.

Video of the Week - Treecycle Program. Get rid of your Christmas tree, pick up some free mulch, and donations go to help our youth sports teams. #treecycle https://t.co/2NBJQ9Oa1k pic.twitter.com/zWv2z4lhqj — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) December 27, 2017

The city says 100 percent of donations received will benefit the Colorado Springs Youth Sports program, which is a charitable non-profit organization that helps local youth.

The Falcon Fire Department also says recycling live trees is good for the environment and can prevent from becoming a fire hazard.

Speaking of fire safety, don't forget to keep watering your tree until you finally get rid of it. Other wise it drys out and becomes a fire hazard. https://t.co/3mFTN0pRJj — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) December 27, 2017

Trees and donations will be accepted at a number of locations from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec 30 and 31, and January 6 and 7.

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (SW of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

Sky Sox Stadium (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street)

Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Trees and donations can also be made at Rocky Top Resources at 1755 E Las Vegas Street from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays, and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays from Dec 26-29 and January 2-31.

All decorations must be removed before drop-off.

El Paso County, the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, Rocky Top Resources, the Colorado Springs Gazette and Colorado Springs Youth Sports will be operating the event.

For more information on the TreeCycle program please visit www.TreeCycleCOS.org, www.elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-7871.