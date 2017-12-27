CDOT expanding Bustang service between Pueblo and Lamar

Starting in January 2018 the Colorado Department of Transportation is expanding the current Bustang service. People living along US 50 between Lamar and Pueblo will have access to the new Bustang route.

CDOT says the 'Outrider' bus service will offer the same services Bustang offers, including restrooms, bike racks, free WiFi, power outlets and USB ports. Each Outrider coach bus has 38 seats and is handicap accessible.

The Outrider service will run once a day in each direction - Lamar to Pueblo in the morning and Pueblo to Lamar in the afternoon. The service will run Monday through Friday, leaving the Lamar Welcome Center at 7:10 a.m. and arrive at the Pueblo Transit Center at 10:15 a.m. The bus service will leave Pueblo at 3:45 p.m. and arrive in Lamar at 6:48 p.m.

CDOT says a one-way trip between the two cities will cost $21. Additional stops along the route include Fort Lyons, Las Animas, La Junta, Swink, Rocky Ford and Manzanola and Fowler.

“When we launched Bustang, it introduced a new era in the state’s transportation system. Now with Outrider, it marks another crucial step at creating the healthiest multi-modal transportation system in the country,” said CDOT Executive Director Michael Lewis. “Linking the rural areas of the state will provide a vital service for those who need or want the amenities that larger communities provide.”

The Bustang's current routes are between Colorado Springs and Denver, Fort Collins and Denver and Glenwood Springs and Denver. CDOT anticipates extending the Colorado Springs service to Pueblo in 2018.

CDOT says Outrider is expected to expand its service in summer 2018 between Alamosa and Pueblo, Gunnison and Denver and Durango and Grand Junction.

For more information on the Outrider or Bustang service, click on the link provided http://www.ridebustang.com.