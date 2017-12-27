Quantcast

5 Around Town: New Year's Eve Events

This weekend takes us to the end of 2017 and we’ve got a few ideas if you’re still looking for a way to celebrate.

Noon Year’s Eve

If you’ve got kiddos that won’t make it to midnight and want to celebrate early, the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum will host their 9th Annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration this Saturday. From 10 am to 2 pm the museum will have activities, live entertainment, a silent auction, food, drinks, vendors, and more as they countdown to Noon at the Altered Reality Event Center. Pre-sale admission will be $25 per family.  Find more information here.

Colorado Springs Philharmonic

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will present their New Year’s Eve performance on Sunday at 7:30 pm to mark the end on 2017. The concert at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts will feature opera and Broadway favorites along with hits from Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Tickets start at $24. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

NYE At Monarch

If you’re dreaming of the slopes this time of year, Monarch Mountain will host their 36th Annual New Year’s Celebration on Sunday. The day will be filled with time on the lifts as well as a party with live music, kid’s activities, and a Torchlight Parade at 5:30 pm followed by fireworks. There’s no additional cost for any of the festivities. Find more information here.

Pikes Peak Fireworks

No matter where you are at midnight, you can look up towards Pikes Peak to see fireworks. The AdAmAn Club will send a group up the Barr Trail on Saturday to prepare for the annual midnight display. Viewing is obviously free, just find a good view of the mountain to welcome in the new year. Find more information here.

