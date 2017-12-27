5 Around Town: New Year's Eve Events

This weekend takes us to the end of 2017 and we’ve got a few ideas if you’re still looking for a way to celebrate.
Noon Year’s Eve
If you’ve got kiddos that won’t make it to midnight and want to celebrate early, the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum will host their 9th Annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration this Saturday. From 10 am to 2 pm the museum will have activities, live entertainment, a silent auction, food, drinks, vendors, and more as they countdown to Noon at the Altered Reality Event Center. Pre-sale admission will be $25 per family. Find more information here.
Colorado Springs Philharmonic
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will present their New Year’s Eve performance on Sunday at 7:30 pm to mark the end on 2017. The concert at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts will feature opera and Broadway favorites along with hits from Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Tickets start at $24. Find more information and purchase tickets here.
NYE At Monarch
If you’re dreaming of the slopes this time of year, Monarch Mountain will host their 36th Annual New Year’s Celebration on Sunday. The day will be filled with time on the lifts as well as a party with live music, kid’s activities, and a Torchlight Parade at 5:30 pm followed by fireworks. There’s no additional cost for any of the festivities. Find more information here.
Pikes Peak Fireworks
No matter where you are at midnight, you can look up towards Pikes Peak to see fireworks. The AdAmAn Club will send a group up the Barr Trail on Saturday to prepare for the annual midnight display. Viewing is obviously free, just find a good view of the mountain to welcome in the new year. Find more information here.
Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death.
Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.
On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado. Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling.
Fremont County deputies said they're investigating the death of a man found in western Fremont County as a homicide.
