Utah deputy pulls 8-year-old from icy lake

A Utah deputy is being hailed as a hero for his efforts to save an 8-year-old boy who fell through an icy pond.

Sargent Aaron Thompson of the Washington County Sheriff's Office says he had to break through the ice just to make his way out to the boy.

"I was getting desperate. I had searched the entire broken out area and he was back underneath the ice, beyond the broken out area. I was actually calling out to him. Once I saw his face, I pulled his head up above the water and called out to the paramedics, letting them know I'm coming in and I've got him," said Thompson.

Once the deputy pulled the boy out of the water, he was rushed to the hospital. There has been no update on his condition, but deputies are hopeful. The boy reportedly ran out on to the thin ice while chasing his dog.

