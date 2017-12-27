Avalanche danger high in mountain areas

Snowpack numbers in the Colorado mountains has been below average so far this year, but that may be changing in some parts of the high country.

Summit County mountains including Keystone, Vail, Arapahoe Basin, and Copper were hovering around 60 percent snowpack, while the northern mountain, including Steamboat, were at 85 percent, and southern mountains including Telluride and Purgatory were at 25 percent -- meaning those mountains have seen 75 percent less snow than they average this time of the year.

Snowpack numbers haven’t been updated since Dec. 21, but it’s safe to say the storms that came over Christmas weekend made up some lost ground.

In 48 hours, Steamboat recorded 24 inches of snow, while Breckenridge reported nearly 30 inches in the last week.

The avalanche danger is high in parts of Colorado's mountains after up to 2 feet of snow fell in the last 48 hours.



The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the risk of avalanches ranges from high in the mountain backcountry in the Vail and Summit County areas and the Front Range mountains to considerable in the Aspen and Steamboat Spring regions.



Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel was briefly shut down so road crews could trigger avalanches and avoid accidental slides that could hit the highway.



The recent dumping of snow resulted in a thick slab of new snow resting on top of a weak snowpack created by a long period without snow and unseasonably warm weather.

