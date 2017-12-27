'Marijuana Major' prepares students for careers in cannabis

More and more students across the county that are hoping to find a career in cannabis are turning to a 'Marijuana Major.'

College students from more than 38 states and several spots around the globe are now studying 'Medical Plant Chemistry' at Northern Michigan University. Legal issues prevent the students from actually handling any weed, but they are learning about the science behind the plant.

The courses cover things like gas and liquid chromatography, atomic spectrometry, and 'Chemistry 420'. The students goal is to learn more about marijuana and it's effects, both positive and negative.

Medical marijuana is legal in 29 states, and growing. Eight of those states, including Colorado, allow for recreational use.