Jefferson County Sheriff's office ends barricade situation in Evergreen

Written By Nia Bender
EVERGREEN -

A suspect is in custody after a 9 hour-long standoff in Evergreen Wednesday morning. 

Jenny Fulton, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, says the SWAT team entered a home in the 29000 block of Pine Road at around 10 a.m. -- an hour after the barricaded suspect hung up on negotiators. 

The man, since identified as 33-year-old Daniel Roberts, has since been taken into custody. He was injured, but is expected to survive. 

He barricaded himself in the house after allegedly injuring three people at a party with a sword, Fulton said. 

Those people were not seriously hurt and able to get out of the house. 

That initial attack occurred at around 1 a.m., Fulton said. 

Police activity in the area closed Buffalo Park Road at Evergreen High School, which is roughly a quarter mile from where the barricade situation occurred. 

That closure has since been lifted. 

