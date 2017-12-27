Vice President Pence vacationing in Snowmass Village

Quantcast

Written By Nia Bender
Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Mike Pence speaks at a town hall meeting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO -

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife are staying at a residence near Snowmass Village thru New Years Day. According to the Aspen Times, the motorcade ferrying Pence from Glenwood Canyon to the Aspen area on Tuesday afternoon sparked traffic delays from Eagle to the Roaring Fork Valley because of the high level of security that comes with being second-in-command to Donald Trump.

Pence and his wife, Karen Sue, are visiting the area with a scheduled departure on January 1st, from either Aspen-Pitkin County Airport or the Eagle County Airport near Vail, according to a December 24th-dated Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) from the Federal Aviation Administration. The Pence group landed at the Eagle County Airport at roughly noon Monday.

    2018 is right around the corner, and that means Colorado's minimum wage is going up.

    We now know the name of the person whose skeleton was found by a hiker in western Fremont county on September 28th of 2016. On Tuesday, the coroner released the identity of the man as Remzi Nesfield. 

    (WESH) A newborn baby was found abandoned at a rest area in Marion County, Florida. 

