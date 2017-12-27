Quantcast

Changes coming to Military retirement

Written By Tyler Dumas
Many members of the military will start the new year with an important decision to make.

Beginning in 2018, the government plans to roll out the biggest change to military retirement since World War II. Right now, members of the military receive a lifetime pension equal to 50 percent of their base pay, if they serve at least 20 years.

Starting January 1, new service members will be part of a "blended retirement system." This new system will combine a pension and another plan, something like a 401K. Under this new system, the pension amount will be reduced by 20 percent. The government is suggesting that military members make up the difference using the Federal Government's 'Thrift Savings Plan.'

Currently, only about 19 percent of service members reach the 20-year-mark and receive the pension. 

