Sword-wielding bank robber behind bars after standoff

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A sword-wielding man suspected of robbing the TCF Bank in the 4300 block of N. Academy Blvd. is in custody after a standoff with police in a nearby apartment building.

Colorado Springs police Lt. Howard Black says 39-year-old Anthony Hammond faces an aggravated robbery charge after the Tuesday robbery.
    
Black says the suspect entered the bank with a sword and demanded money from a teller, then fled on foot. Witnesses directed responding officers to the apartment building, where the man barricaded himself inside an apartment. He eventually surrendered.
    
Black says Hammond also faces charges in connection with a Dec. 12 robbery of a nearby grocery store. Cash from Tuesday's robbery and items from the grocery store robbery were found in the apartment.

