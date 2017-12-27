Quantcast

Wednesday Weather: Warmer and Brighter Afternoon

After another bitterly cold start to the day, we're finally seeing some improvements. Skies have cleared and the sunshine is teaming up with shifting winds to warm our temperatures. Highs today should end up in the upper 30's and 40's for the lower elevations. Some 50's will be around for the higher elevations where winds will also be a tad breezy at times. Tonight won't be a chilly as the core of the cold air shifts east and we have warmer winds. Lows mainly in the teens and 20's. 

Warmer air for the rest of the week with highs in the 50's and potentially some low 60's on Friday. Skies will be dry and mainly sunny. There are still drastic model differences for this weekend. One has another blast of arctic air with bitterly cold temperatures and even the chance for wind and snow showers on Sunday. The other model has dry and warmer conditions. There's about a 30-40° difference in Sunday's highs between these models. So time will tell which one is right, but for now we'll keep a rather blended forecast and adjust as they hopefully come together. 

