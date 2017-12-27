Remains found in Fremont County in 2016 identified

We now know the name of the person whose skeleton was found by a hiker in western Fremont county on September 28th of 2016.

On Tuesday, the coroner released the identity of the man as Remzi Nesfield. The coroner believes Nesfield was 23 at the time of his death.

In July, Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller, had a facial reconstruction made and ran his DNA through a national database, which then helped identify the man.

His family has been notified of his death. Keller says that he hopes the notification will help bring closure to the family who have been dealing with a long-term missing family member.

While the mystery of who the remains belonged to is over, the investigation into the cause of Nesfield's death continues.

If you have any information on Nesfield's death, please contact the sheriff's office at (719) 276-5555.