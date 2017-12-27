Quantcast

Remains found in Fremont County in 2016 identified - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Remains found in Fremont County in 2016 identified

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect

We now know the name of the person whose skeleton was found by a hiker in western Fremont county on September 28th of 2016.

On Tuesday, the coroner released the identity of the man as Remzi Nesfield. The coroner believes Nesfield was 23 at the time of his death.

 In July, Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller, had a facial reconstruction made and ran his DNA through a national database, which then helped identify the man.

His family has been notified of his death. Keller says that he hopes the notification will help bring closure to the family who have been dealing with a long-term missing family member. 

While the mystery of who the remains belonged to is over, the investigation into the cause of Nesfield's death continues.

If you have any information on Nesfield's death, please contact the sheriff's office at (719) 276-5555.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Business owners react to minimum wage increase

    Business owners react to minimum wage increase

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 11:17 PM EST2017-12-27 04:17:10 GMT
    Minimum wage increase/moneyMinimum wage increase/money

    2018 is right around the corner, and that means Colorado's minimum wage is going up.

    2018 is right around the corner, and that means Colorado's minimum wage is going up.

  • Remains found in Fremont County in 2016 identified

    Remains found in Fremont County in 2016 identified

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 6:51 AM EST2017-12-27 11:51:59 GMT

    We now know the name of the person whose skeleton was found by a hiker in western Fremont county on September 28th of 2016. On Tuesday, the coroner released the identity of the man as Remzi Nesfield. 

    We now know the name of the person whose skeleton was found by a hiker in western Fremont county on September 28th of 2016. On Tuesday, the coroner released the identity of the man as Remzi Nesfield. 

  • Hours-old infant abandoned at rest stop

    Hours-old infant abandoned at rest stop

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 10:46 PM EST2017-12-27 03:46:48 GMT

    (WESH) A newborn baby was found abandoned at a rest area in Marion County, Florida. 

    (WESH) A newborn baby was found abandoned at a rest area in Marion County, Florida. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?