Pueblo City Council President announces run for Mayor

Monday night was Pueblo City Council President Steve Nawrocki's last meeting after 8 years on council. As his goodbye, he said he couldn't think of a better time to announce his run for Pueblo Mayor in 2018 followed by a large applause.

He is the first candidate to officially come forward for the newly-reestablished position.

This was Nawrocki's final meeting of his term, along with councilwoman Lori Winner, before two newly-elected council members are sworn in next month.

Nawrocki has served as president of city council five times.

During his goodbye tonight, he turned in his candidate affidavit for running for Pueblo Mayor.

"Because I feel like after eight years of experience coming out of the Great Recession and five different times being in the leadership position that I feel like I have the experience and knowledge to take the city into the 21st century, big time," he said.

He says he wants to work toward the better promotion of Pueblo as well as creating a more diversified economy.

He plans to have a more formal announcement at a later date.