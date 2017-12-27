Proposal for Pueblo animal shelter euthanasia restrictions put on hold

The controversial vote on the Pueblo Animal Protection Act was delayed once again on Monday night at the Pueblo City Council meeting.

The proposed ordinance would place strict new limits on how and when animal shelters can euthanize animals.

City Councilman Chris Nicoll who has been at the forefront of this ordinance since day one made a few minor amendments to the ordinance on Monday but before anything moves forward, he wants to run it all by Pueblo County Commissioners first.

The proposal still mandates a 90 percent live animal release rate and shelters could only euthanize non-vicious animals after a week of impoundment and when all other kennels and cages are full.

Based on input from the animal shelter board, community members and council members, they adjusted things like how many times a day you clean a shelter kennel and the wording of who can legally euthanize an animal.

Nicoll will be presenting this to county commissioners at their next meeting on January 8th, he recommended on Monday night continuing their vote on this ordinance until after commissioners can have their say and possibly make more changes.

"You know that's just how it works, we're going to make sure we've heard all of the different interested stakeholders so that folks can't say we just shoved something through, it's important that we work together with our partners," Chris Nicoll, a Pueblo City Councilman said.

Jan McHugh-Smith, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region President and CEO says her biggest concern is the 90 percent release rate which could lead to problems with over-crowding, higher risk of illness or worse.?

"I think this is a really complex issue and I am glad that they're putting some more time into it and that they're finally including the commissioners because they are a part of this intergovernmental agreement so it is a partnership and it's very important to get their input," McHugh-Smith said.

A new city council, which includes two newly elected members, will be responsible for the final vote on this ordinance on February 26th.