Proposal for Pueblo animal shelter euthanasia restrictions put on hold

2018 is right around the corner, and that means Colorado's minimum wage is going up.
We now know the name of the person whose skeleton was found by a hiker in western Fremont county on September 28th of 2016. On Tuesday, the coroner released the identity of the man as Remzi Nesfield.
(WESH) A newborn baby was found abandoned at a rest area in Marion County, Florida.
Many members of the military will start the new year with an important decision to make. Beginning in 2018, the government plans to roll out the biggest change to military retirement since World War II.
