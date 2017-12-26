Quantcast

Hours-old infant abandoned at rest stop

(WESH) A newborn baby was found abandoned at a rest area in Marion County, Florida.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the rest area around 3:14 a.m. on Saturday for a newborn baby boy who had been abandoned in the women's restroom an hour after it was born.

"It could have been horrible! It was cold, it was damp, it's on a cement floor, there's no telling how long he could have made it. Thank god for those folks," Lt. Todd Spicher said of an out of town couple who stopped and called 911 after finding the newborn on the floor.

Deputies said the infant was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable conditions.

Detectives with Marion County are searching for information about the abandoned newborn.

