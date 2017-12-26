Middle School agriculture program gives students real-life experience

In rural Pueblo county, students at Vineland Middle School are getting an elective course in something fitting for the community: agriculture.

The program started about 5 years ago, led by teacher Stacey Bustos she says she sees students with all sorts of knowledge levels enrolling in the course.

'I've got kids that are born and raised on ranches and then I have kids that actually join the class just to learn,' said Bustos.

As part of the course curriculum, students feed chickens, raise animals, and learn about several topics such as egg embryos, plant science, and even political discussions involving fracking and land ownership.

'We want to prepare them for a life skill such as being able to plant gardening, self sustaining agriculture, and to be able to learn where their food comes from and how to harvest their own food,' said Bustos.

Bustos says the students have similar classes they can take in high school, but she'd like to see the program expanded even more in the middle school.

In addition the courses students take, many of them are also involved in Future Farmers of America (FFA).