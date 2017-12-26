Inmate attacks deputy serving Christmas meal at Pueblo jail

Pueblo County Sheriff says that the dilapidated and over-crowding issues at the Pueblo County Detention Center are partly to blame for an inmate attack on a deputy on Christmas Day.

The Sheriff's Office says the inmate, James Twiford, 34, was being served dinner through an open cell door instead of a food tray slot, because the tray slot was broken. When the cell door was open and the deputy was holding a food tray, Twiford grabbed a radio off the deputy's duty belt and beat him repeatedly in the face and head. Other deputies rushed in to help the deputy, but not before he was seriously injured.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor reiterated his concern about the jail facility issues, but credited the deputies for their quick response and bravery, "It can't be stated enough, current detention conditions pose additional safety risks. But right now my primary focus is to ensure this deputy, his partners, and all the men and women who work here know, we stand beside them in their worry and concern for their partner and we thank him and each of them for the work they do every day."

The assaulted deputy was transported to the hospital where he was treated for lacerations to the head. A responding deputy was also treated and released for injuries he sustained during the scuffle

Twiford, who was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, was returned to the facility and is facing two Class 4 Felony charges of 2nd degree Assault on a Peace Officer. Twiford was being held on warrants for drug charges out of Denver County. He was also out on bond from a Robbery case out of Jefferson County.