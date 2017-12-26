Much warmer Wednesday

Cold Arctic air will remain banked up against the mountains tonight. Low clouds, fog and flurries possible over the lower elevations. Low temperatures will drop into the single digits.

The higher elevations west of I-25 will be mostly clear and not as cold. A downslope westerly flow pushing down the mountains should scour out most of the Arctic air along the I-25 corridor Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees warmer.

Expect it to be breezy and even warmer on Thursday. The air flow out of the west strengthens even more on Friday with some areas reaching the low 60's. Another surge of Arctic air will try and push up against the mountains again over the weekend.

Forecast models are once again struggling with solutions. At this point we'll go with a cooling trend over the weekend with the possibility of some very cold air returning by Sunday. Stay tuned!