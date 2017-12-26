Quantcast

Broncos declare Paxton Lynch the starter for finale

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
ENGLEWOOD (AP) -

The Denver Broncos will start Paxton Lynch in their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
  
Coach Vance Joseph made the announcement Tuesday. He said the top priority for the Broncos (5-10) is to beat the Chiefs (9-6), who won the AFC West for the second straight season and could treat Sunday's game in Denver like a bye.
  
Joseph said it doesn't matter if Lynch is facing backups, he still wants to get another look at the team's 2016 first-round draft pick who has only started three NFL games and just one this season.
  
Lynch sprained his left ankle in his only start, on Nov. 26 at Oakland, and spent the fourth quarter sobbing on the bench while Trevor Siemian engineered two touchdown drives in the Broncos' 21-14 loss.
  
General manager John Elway wanted Lynch to play last week at Washington but he was deemed unready, so Brock Osweiler got the nod in Denver's 27-11 loss to the Redskins.

