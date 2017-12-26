Quantcast

Man arrested after disturbance at King's Chef

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Colorado Springs police were called after an agitated man walked into the King's Chef diner at Bijou St. and Nevada and began causing problems for the patrons and staff. During the disturbance, he injured a couple of the customers and then proceeded to smash out one of the windows at the business. The injured customers reportedly had minor injuries.The man's name has not been released.

