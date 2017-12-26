Quantcast

TCF bank robbed

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs police are searching for at least one suspect after they robbed the TCF Bank in the 4300 block of N. Academy Blvd. The robbery happened a little before noon. It's unknown how much money was taken during the robbery. Suspect information is unavailable at this time.

