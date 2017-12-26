No Sunday night NFL game in Week 17

A Christmas day crash involving two vehicles killed three people on eastbound I-70 at Tower Rd. in Aurora. The accident was caused by a wrong way driver.
Pueblo County Sheriff says that the dilapidated and over-crowding issues at the Pueblo County Detention Center are partly to blame for an inmate attack on a deputy on Christmas Day.
The NFL has opted to forgo the Sunday night game for week 17 for competitive balance.
Colorado Springs police were called after an agitated man walked into the King's Chef diner at Bijou St. and Nevada and began causing problems for the patrons and staff.
