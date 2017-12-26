Family who loses home in California wildfire celebrates Christmas



(KCRA) The night before Christmas for the Ketchums included pizza and grandma Paula reading a classic holiday story around a campfire.



Three generations of one family are now living in four trailers surrounding a Christmas tree, in the same place where their homes went up in flames during the deadly Cascade fire.



"We're fighters, we're going to get back on our land this is where we've lived for 17 years and so this is what we're used to," said grandma Paula Ketchum.



This may not be what they pictured, but the Ketchums refuses to lose their Christmas spirit. Five children, ages 2 to 8, waited patiently for Santa, while everyone was just grateful to be together as a family for the holiday.



