Five people dead after small plane crash in Florida

(WFLA) Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has identified the five people who died when a small plane crashed shortly after taking off in heavy fog in Florida Christmas Eve morning.



The pilot of the plane has been identified as 70-year-old John Shannon. He was flying with his two daughters, 24-year-old Olivia Shannon and 26-year-old Victoria Shannon-Worthington, as well as 27-year-old Peter Worthington Jr. and 32-year-old Krista Clayton. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.



Judd says the group was flying out of the Bartow Municipal Airport to spend Christmas Eve in Key West and was set to return Sunday night.



Judd said the plane crashed at the end of the airport's main runway at 7:15 a.m. after attempting to take off in heavy fog.



"Clearly, no one should have tried a takeoff," said Judd.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2C7lFyU