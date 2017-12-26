Quantcast

Deadly accident on I-70 caused by wrong way driver - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Deadly accident on I-70 caused by wrong way driver

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
AURORA -

A Christmas day crash involving two vehicles killed three people on eastbound I-70 at Tower Rd. in Aurora. Trooper Josh Lewis, of the Colorado State Patrol, said a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by an 86-year-old man was traveling west in an eastbound lane when it struck a 2001 Dodge pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old Strasburg man who was in the correct lane.

The elderly driver and his passenger in the van died. The driver of the pickup was taken to University of Colorado Hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was also killed in the crash. Reportedly, she was the only victim who wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The names of those involved in the accident have yet to be released.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?