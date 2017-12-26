Thin ice on lakes and ponds a real threat

It's been bitter cold and many lakes and ponds may look completely frozen, but that may not actually be the case.

Christmas was the second time in two days South Metro Fire Rescue was called after a dog fell through the ice.



In both cases, the dogs in question were chasing birds, according to Eric Hurst, a spokesperson for South Metro Fire.

During the Christmas Day rescue, a dog owner crawled onto the ice to save their puppy.

“The person who went out on the ice was lucky,” Hurst said.

He says calling 911 and waiting for firefighters should be the first option.

“There’s really no way for people to tell from the shore how thick the ice is going to be when they get out there,” Hurst said.

Risking your own safety could put your dog in even more danger.

“If a person falls through the ice first trying to get the animal, when the firefighters arrive, they’re going to be rescuing the person first and not the dog, so you could be delaying the dog rescue even more as a person trying to rescue the dog,” Hurt said.

It’s hard to prevent your dog from getting distracted, but humans have a choice.

“What looks like an innocent situation can be fatal,” Hurst said.