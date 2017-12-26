Quantcast

A new bill in Wyoming may increase heli-skiing

Written By Nia Bender
WYOMING -

(AP) - Wyoming U.S. Rep Liz Cheney has introduced a bill to increase the number of days that heli-skiing is allowed in wilderness-quality land south of Teton Pass.
  
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that Cheney's bill would amend the Wyoming Wilderness Act and supersede a 2006 federal court opinion that limits the number of skiers commercial helicopters can ferry into the Palisades Wilderness Study Area.
  
A panel of Teton County residents has been considering what to do with Palisades and other federal lands.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)

