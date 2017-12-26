Manitou Springs to hold open house in January

The City of Manitou Springs is hosting a community open house on Thursday, January 11th, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at City Hall. Residents and stakeholders are invited to participate. The City staff and consultant teams are seeking feedback on four projects in varying stages of development. At 5:00 pm, each project team will provide a brief presentation. Subsequently, residents and stakeholders will have an opportunity to circulate to project stations, ask questions, and provide input.

The four projects are a Flood Control Master Plan; a project to update land use codes to address hazard risk (called “Planning for Hazards”); a Wastewater Conveyance Master Plan; and the Creek Walk Trail extension along Fountain Creek.

Here is additional information on each project:

Flood Control Master Plan : The engineering project team will present concepts for future facilities including location and type of facility, and the present a sample “typical residential plan” that could be utilized by residents to aid in stormwater management on properties that are already constructed.

Planning for Hazards project : This project implements master plan actions to update the City’s development code to reduce hazard risks. A project work group and the City’s Planning Commission and Council recently endorsed a project approach. Recommendations will be translated into updates to the City’s zoning and subdivision code that will be presented in March.

Wastewater Conveyance Master Plan : The City is working with a project engineering team to develop a Wastewater Conveyance Master Plan for the City. This plan, currently in its early stage of development, will ultimately allow for more comprehensive capital improvement project planning, and will be correlated with the recently completed Water Master Plan, the Flood Control Master Plan, and the City’s Five Year Street Improvement Plan. This project is just beginning and will be completed in September 2018.

Creek Walk Trail extension: A Creek Walk Trail Committee has engaged a team to create a phased design to extend the paved, multi-use Creek Walk trail from its endpoint at the City’s Recreation Center west through downtown, culminating at the City’s western boundary. This project is in the early stages.

Each project is identified as an action item in Plan Manitou, the City’s comprehensive master plan.

Several projects implement actions from the City’s hazard mitigation strategy. In addition, the Creek Walk Trail extension will implement a recommendation from the City’s Parks, Open Space and Trails Master Plan. City staff note that these projects are interrelated and support overlapping infrastructure, resiliency, and economic development goals.