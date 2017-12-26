Quantcast

Fountain on accident alert

Written By Nia Bender
The City of Fountain is on accident alert status. If you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries and no suspected alcohol or drug involvement please exchange information with the other party. Within 72 hours you can pick up a cold counter crash report form at the Fountain Police Department, any State Patrol office or on line at https:\\crash.state.co.us.

