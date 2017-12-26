Tuesday Weather: Bitterly Cold Air

Low level clouds are being persistent today for the plains! They've had a few flurries in them at times and it's looking like upslope winds will allow that cloud cover to hold on longer than anticipated into this afternoon. With additional cloud cover, temperatures will be bitterly cold with highs only getting into the teens and 20's for the lower elevations. Locations above the clouds will have a totally different day with more sunshine and highs in the 30's and 40's. Tonight will be another chilly one with lows in the single digits for many lower elevation areas.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in the 40's to low 50's and mainly sunny skies. The end of the week is looking pretty warm for this time of year. Highs will be in the 50's for most areas Friday and Saturday. Sunday will bring our next shot of colder air with highs falling into at least the 30's. Models are coming in rather split on this cold, so we'll keep 30's for now and adjust as new runs come in. Any chance at precipitation holds off until Sunday. Nothing impressive, but we could have some flurries or light snow as we get into New Year's Eve. Again, models are differing on this so we'll keep an eye on it.