Gas prices drop statewide

Average retail gasoline prices in Colorado have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.46 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,158 gas outlets in the state. This compares with the national average that has increased 1 cent per gallon in the last week.



Including the change in gas prices in Colorado during the past week, prices yesterday were 30.8 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.



Fort Collins- $2.40, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week.

Colorado Springs- $2.33, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week.

Denver- $2.35, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week.