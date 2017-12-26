Heavy snow continues to tangle mountain roads

Heavy snow has come down across the high country statewide and while that makes for great ski conditions, it's not making for easy drives.

Numerous accidents and road closures have been closing down stretches of the I-70 corridor.

Before you head west make sure that you're prepared for winter driving. You should have good tires on your vehicle, meaning there should should be at least an eighth of an inch of good tread on the tires and they should either be winter tires, or have a mud and snow designation on the tire wall. You can also use chains, an alternative traction device like an autosock, or have a 4WD/AWD vehicle.

If you're involved in an incident on a stretch of roadway where a traction law is in place and you don't have appropriate tires, you could be facing very hefty fines.

Roads are icy and snow packed with blowing and drifting snow between Georgetown and west of Vail.

The following requirements are in place today.

I-70-EB/WB- Between Georgetown and Vail-Traction law for passenger vehicles.

U.S. 6-Loveland Pass has been reopened-chains required.

CO 9-Over Hoosier Pass-Chains for commercial vehicles-Traction law for passenger vehicles.

For the latest conditions on traveling in the high country go to http://cotrip.org