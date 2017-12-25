Working the Holiday: How our firefighters make the best of it and keep us safe

For many people, Christmas Day means a day off to spend time with family and celebrate traditions.

First responders such as firefighters, police officers, EMT's, and nurses are often spending their Christmas Day and many other holidays- making sure our communities are safe and that everyone is taken care of when disaster strikes.

At Fire Station 5 in Colorado Springs, the four firefighters on duty do their best to make the holiday a memorable one.

Often times the firefighters bring their loved ones to the station to eat dinner and spend time together.

For Adam Sawyer, this is the first year his 12 year-old son Gavin and his daughter Aurora joined him at the station for Christmas.

'Christmas at home, yeah you're at home and you got all your stuff around you, like video games and stuff, here its just quite until there's a call,' said Gavin Sawyer.

'They don't mind it they actually think its fun because they get away with a little more than here, they like it,' said Adam Sawyer, a firefighter at Fire Station 5.

Family members gathered at the station and passed the time as their loved ones responded to calls by playing games, eating treats, and laughing at each others stories- to any ordinary eye it may seem like a normal family get together.

Family is how Sawyer describes the relationship among him and his fellow firefighters.

As with most families, there are some years where not everyone can make it for the holiday.

That was the case for Ian Elliott, a firefighter on staff Monday who planned to have his wife and 3 kids join him at the station- something they've done many times he's been scheduled to work in his 13 years as a firefighter.

His 10 year-old son caught the flu, which meant his wife and kids had to stay behind.

'I'd like to be home with them and take care of them, but mom takes great care of them,' said Elliott.

While Elliott missed his family on Christmas Day, his 2nd family at the fire station was there to make memories and share plenty of laughs with one another.

As for the Christmas magic for his kids, Elliott says he made a special deal with Old Saint Nick to come to the house a couple days late this year- something he says Santa does for anyone working on Christmas.