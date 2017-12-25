Saving time and dining out on Christmas

After noon but before evening families across town sat down to enjoy a Christmas meal.

"We're actually currently celebrating Christmas 'linner,' a combination between lunch and dinner," said Sheeley Gilbert, a customer at the Airplane restaurant.

However, with the wide variations of traditions that swirl around today, with the present opening, the cleaning up afterwords, the volunteering, the caroling, the meal preparation, and all the other stuff, the day can get hectic.

"I don't know about anyone else, but we scramble to get everything done," commented Maddison Porter, who was finishing up her family's lunch.

Some families feel like there's not enough time in the day to get it all done and still feel relaxed, "By then it's around 10 o'clock," Porter went on.

So today at lunch, or dinner, or 'linner,' many across town added a middle man, and went out to eat.

"Coming in here just takes all the hassle out of everything," said Rollan Yocum, another enjoying a meal out with friends.

Families are preparing to travel their separate ways again, people might be happy, but are also probably tired.

"Yeah, if we can lighten the load for the family, even a little, that's what we'll try to do," said Gilbert.

And no cooking means no dishes!

"Yeah, all the hard work is done, and now it's time to take a nap and watch a Christmas movie," commented Michel Evans, another Airplane restaurant customer.

According to the restaurant, who has been serving Christmas day meals for years now, the building is usually packed as many folks try and many others convert to what some may consider an easier way to enjoy the holidays.

"This may become a regular thing," finished Evans.