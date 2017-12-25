War vet donates cash to homeless shelter

He's a World War II vet who fought in Pearl Harbor and lives to tell the story in the form of a published autobiography. But he prefers to keep under the radar, so we'll refer to him by his first name - Jim.

"I've had a very adventurous life," said Jim.

Even at 104 years old, Jim's devotion to public service isn't over.



Every Christmas for the past five years, he's made a trip to the RJ Montgomery Shelter to donate cash and help those facing an uphill battle with adversity.

"This meets a need so it's very satisfying to be able to be able to do a little help on a Christmas morning," Jim said.

The donations are about ten dollars per person, which can go a long way for folks like Jennifer Morgan.

"Help me buy groceries and stuff so I'm very grateful," Morgan said.



But the donations also help spread some holiday joy.



"It's not just about the money, it's not just about the gifts, it's, you know, just about helping people and I've seen it help people and that's what holiday's about," she added.



The only thing Jim asks in return is for people to consider joining the effort.



