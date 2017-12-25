First Alert 5 Forecast: A Brief Battle with the Cold...

A pleasant treat for us on this Christmas day as our afternoon highs climbed into the upper 30s and lower 40s, giving us relief from the cold air the past few days. Unfortunately, it will be short lived. Tonight, a fresh arctic cold front will move through the area and keep our overnight temperatures in the single digits and lower teens for I-25 and the Plains with light winds and mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine, but colder temps. Highs will struggle to get above freezing in many locations along I-25 and the Plains. However, the mountains will see highs in the upper 30s and 40s while Trinidad and locations in South Central Colorado should be un the upper 40s to near 50 once again.

Wednesday will bring a change in the weather pattern as the Jet Stream lifts North and we begin a warming trend. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s with upper 40s on Thursday and 50s by Friday and Saturday. Plenty of sunshine and not a whole lot in the way of snow chances over the next 7 days. We're keeping our eye on a disturbance for New Years day, but it now looks like the front will pass through dry.