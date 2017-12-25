Fort Belknap continues push for food sovereignty

HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - A Colorado-based development group has provided a $30,000 grant to promote food sustainability at Montana's Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.

The Havre Daily News reports part of the grant will support research in hydroponic growing, in which food is grown year-round in climate controlled water.

The reservation is home to the Gros Ventre and Assiniboine tribes in north-central Montana.

The grant is from the Longmont, Colorado-based First Nations Development Institute with support from the Minnesota-based Northwest Area Foundation. The foundation promotes economic development among 75 Native nations in eight states.

Information from: Havre Daily News, http://www.havredailynews.com

