Fire crews battle fire in Yoder

Written By Nia Bender
YODER -

Fire crews spent part of the morning Monday battling a blaze in a large outbuilding off of the NW corner of Big Springs Road & Senbeil Road in Yoder.

Fire crews fought a large fire near Yoder just ten days ago, involving a marijuana grow operation. There is no report on what the building in the latest fire was used for. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

