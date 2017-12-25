Six locations to recycle your Christmas tree

Instead of dragging your Christmas tree to the curb for removal after the holidays, you can easily recycle it and help raise funds for the non-profit Colorado Springs Youth Sports. They will be operating a TreeCycle event to reduce tree waste, provide free mulch and support youth sports. For a suggested minimum donation of only $5 per tree, area residents can drop off trees.

Colorado Springs Youth Sports is a charitable non-profit organization that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. 100% of donations received benefit area youth.

Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM on December 30 & 31 and January 6 and 7:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (SW of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

Sky Sox Stadium (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street)

Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Additionally, trees and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas Street) from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM weekdays and 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saturdays over December 26-29 and January 2-31. Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays.

All decorations must be removed from trees before drop-off.

Find more information at www.TreeCycleCOS.org, www.elpasoco.com or (719) 520-7871.