Colorado Springs police searching for robbery suspect

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Police are searching for a man after he robbed a business in the 7400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway at 4:00 a.m. this morning. The man was wearing a navy blue hoodie and a blue bandana over his face when he walked into the business and demanded money as he pulled out a black colored handgun. The suspect left the business with an unknown amount of money and some cigarettes. The suspect is described as an African-American male in his early 20's, approximately 5'7" tall with a thin build.

