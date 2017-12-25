Tough travels and long delays in the high country

CDOT is warning drivers to be cautious along the I-70 corridor between Idaho Springs and Vail. Chain laws and traction laws are is in place for all vehicles. That means that you must have adequate winter tires with at least an eighth of an inch of good tread, chains, autosocks, or have a four wheel drive vehicle.

Forecasters say the mountains could see heavy snow in some areas in the high country throughout the day Monday. Holiday traffic is expected to be heavy through the day as well. Long delays are expected on the eastbound I-70 drive back into the Metro Denver area.

U.S. 6 over Loveland pass is completely closed due to adverse conditions. As a result, you can expect delays at the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels near the top of every hour. CDOT holds regular traffic for a short period to allow truck traffic to access the tunnels.