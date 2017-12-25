Christmas Day Weather: Warmer Temperatures

We'll warm to near average today with highs in the upper 30's and 40's. Skies have cleared and we'll see mainly sunny conditions for the rest of the day. Any White Christmas conditions will be confined to the mountains, but the snow will be dissipating throughout the rest of the day. A few areas of clouds tonight with lows in the single digits and teens.

Tuesday's highs will only be in the upper 20's and 30's, but skies will be brighter. The rest of the week will be quiet and warmer as temperatures return to the 40's and 50's. As of now, our next chance for any precipitation looks to hold off until late Saturday into Sunday, but models have been coming in drier so far this morning. Any snow chances there could be accompanied by gusty winds and low visibility. We'll be keeping an eye on the models between now and then.