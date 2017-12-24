Quantcast

North Korea calls latest UN sanctions 'an act of war' - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

North Korea calls latest UN sanctions 'an act of war'

Posted: Updated:

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea has called the latest U.N. sanctions to target the country "an act of war" that violates its sovereignty.
  
The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions against North Korea on Friday in response to its latest launch of a ballistic missile that Pyongyang says can reach anywhere on the U.S. mainland. The resolution was drafted by the United States and negotiated with the North's closest ally, China.
  
North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday that the sanctions are an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region" and are tantamount to a "complete economic blockade" of North Korea.
  
It also said it's a "pipe dream" for the U.S. to think North Korea will give up its nuclear weapons.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Colorado Springs

    Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Colorado Springs

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 4:30 PM EST2017-12-20 21:30:26 GMT

    Don't feel like cooking on Christmas Day, there are a few restaurants open in the area featuring some holiday favorites. 

    Don't feel like cooking on Christmas Day, there are a few restaurants open in the area featuring some holiday favorites. 

  • Protesters gather in hopes to ban retail pet stores within city limits

    Protesters gather in hopes to ban retail pet stores within city limits

    Sunday, December 24 2017 12:30 AM EST2017-12-24 05:30:14 GMT

    Protesters gathered outside the Chapel Hills Mall Saturday, they have been gathering for the same cause for roughly two years now. The cause, retail pet stores, like "Pet City" inside the mall. Protesters have been trying to deter people from buying pets from these pet stores, since they claim the dogs sold in the stores come from puppy mills. 

    Protesters gathered outside the Chapel Hills Mall Saturday, they have been gathering for the same cause for roughly two years now. The cause, retail pet stores, like "Pet City" inside the mall. Protesters have been trying to deter people from buying pets from these pet stores, since they claim the dogs sold in the stores come from puppy mills. 

  • Curtis Road wildfire under control

    Curtis Road wildfire under control

    Sunday, December 24 2017 1:56 PM EST2017-12-24 18:56:14 GMT

    A wildfire that broke out in the 3700 block of Curtis Road near Patton Drive has been put out.

    A wildfire that broke out in the 3700 block of Curtis Road near Patton Drive has been put out.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?