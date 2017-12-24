US Treasury Secretary receives mysterious, smelly gift

Yesterday, 12/23, authorities in California investigated a suspicious package addressed to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

According to the the Los Angles Police Department, the box was accidentally delivered to Mnuchin's neighbor in Bel Aire on Saturday. LAPD called in their bomb squad division to investigate the mysterious gift.

Well, it turns out that the package was filled with horse manure. Police said that the box also came with a Christmas card that made references to both Mnuchin and President Trump, and was marked as being from "the American People."

Police said that the Secret Service will be taking over the investigation.