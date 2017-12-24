Quantcast

US Treasury Secretary receives mysterious, smelly gift - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

US Treasury Secretary receives mysterious, smelly gift

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
LOS ANGELES -

Yesterday, 12/23, authorities in California investigated a suspicious package addressed to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

According to the the Los Angles Police Department, the box was accidentally delivered to Mnuchin's neighbor in Bel Aire on Saturday. LAPD called in their bomb squad division to investigate the mysterious gift.

Well, it turns out that the package was filled with horse manure. Police said that the box also came with a Christmas card that made references to both Mnuchin and President Trump, and was marked as being from "the American People."

Police said that the Secret Service will be taking over the investigation.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Colorado Springs

    Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Colorado Springs

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 4:30 PM EST2017-12-20 21:30:26 GMT

    Don't feel like cooking on Christmas Day, there are a few restaurants open in the area featuring some holiday favorites. 

    Don't feel like cooking on Christmas Day, there are a few restaurants open in the area featuring some holiday favorites. 

  • Protesters gather in hopes to ban retail pet stores within city limits

    Protesters gather in hopes to ban retail pet stores within city limits

    Sunday, December 24 2017 12:30 AM EST2017-12-24 05:30:14 GMT

    Protesters gathered outside the Chapel Hills Mall Saturday, they have been gathering for the same cause for roughly two years now. The cause, retail pet stores, like "Pet City" inside the mall. Protesters have been trying to deter people from buying pets from these pet stores, since they claim the dogs sold in the stores come from puppy mills. 

    Protesters gathered outside the Chapel Hills Mall Saturday, they have been gathering for the same cause for roughly two years now. The cause, retail pet stores, like "Pet City" inside the mall. Protesters have been trying to deter people from buying pets from these pet stores, since they claim the dogs sold in the stores come from puppy mills. 

  • Curtis Road wildfire under control

    Curtis Road wildfire under control

    Sunday, December 24 2017 1:56 PM EST2017-12-24 18:56:14 GMT

    A wildfire that broke out in the 3700 block of Curtis Road near Patton Drive has been put out.

    A wildfire that broke out in the 3700 block of Curtis Road near Patton Drive has been put out.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?