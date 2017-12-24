Quantcast

Osweiler will start today in Washington

Written By Tyler Dumas
LANDOVER, MD -

According to reports out of Denver, Brock Osweiler will be the Bronco's starting quarterback today in Washington.

With second-year QB Paxton Lynch nursing a high ankle sprain all week, this news comes as no surprise.

Lynch missed the previous three weeks of games and practice, and was noticeably limping this week.

Osweiler will only have four receivers to throw to today, as Cody Latimer and Emmanuel Sanders did not make the trip to Washington due to injuries. 

