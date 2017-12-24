Avalanche warning ends at 7 a.m.

The avalanche warning for Colorado's high country expires at 7 a.m. this morning, Sunday, Dec. 24.

With snowfall coming to an end Sunday morning, the avalanche danger is lessening in the high country.

Though the danger is easing, the possibility of an avalanche is still considerable across Colorado's northern mountains. Travelers are encouraged to exercise caution as they move through the high country.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center advises that human triggered avalanches are still likely, and that conservative decision making is essential in the back country.

The warning was in place for the following areas: Park Range west of The Divide, Park Range east of The Divide, Elk Head Mountains, Rabbit Ears Pass, Flat Top Mountains, Medicine Bow Mountains, Never Summer Mountains, Front Range.

For detailed avalanche information visit http://avalanche.state.co.us/

For information on highway road closures visit http://www.cotrip.org/map.htm#/default