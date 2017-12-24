Quantcast

Avalanche warning ends at 7 a.m.

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO -

The avalanche warning for Colorado's high country expires at 7 a.m. this morning, Sunday, Dec. 24. 

With snowfall coming to an end Sunday morning, the avalanche danger is lessening in the high country.

Though the danger is easing, the possibility of an avalanche is still considerable across Colorado's northern mountains. Travelers are encouraged to exercise caution as they move through the high country.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center advises that human triggered avalanches are still likely, and that conservative decision making is essential in the back country.

The warning was in place for the following areas: Park Range west of The Divide, Park Range east of The Divide, Elk Head Mountains, Rabbit Ears Pass, Flat Top Mountains, Medicine Bow Mountains, Never Summer Mountains, Front Range.

For detailed avalanche information visit http://avalanche.state.co.us/

For information on highway road closures visit http://www.cotrip.org/map.htm#/default

  Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Colorado Springs

    Don't feel like cooking on Christmas Day, there are a few restaurants open in the area featuring some holiday favorites. 

  Protesters gather in hopes to ban retail pet stores within city limits

    Protesters gathered outside the Chapel Hills Mall Saturday, they have been gathering for the same cause for roughly two years now. The cause, retail pet stores, like "Pet City" inside the mall. Protesters have been trying to deter people from buying pets from these pet stores, since they claim the dogs sold in the stores come from puppy mills. 

  Curtis Road wildfire under control

    A wildfire that broke out in the 3700 block of Curtis Road near Patton Drive has been put out.

