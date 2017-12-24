Weather Alert Day: Bitterly Cold Start To Christmas Eve

It's a bitter start to your Christmas Eve with temperatures in the single digits and teens this morning. Some of our coldest areas are even below 0°. Bundle up if you have last minute shopping to do or Christmas Plans to travel to. After snow around the Palmer Divide and Denver Metro Area last night, you could still encounter some icy spots if your plans take you north. Highs today will only be in the 20's and 30's. Winds will be around 5-15 mph and that means it will feel even colder as the wind blows. Low clouds this morning could contain a few flakes, but they won't amount to anything. Snow builds in for the mountains tonight, but we stay dry at the lower elevations. Lows will be in the teens for most as Santa Clause makes his rounds.

Christmas Day will be a milder one with highs in the 40's. We'll still have areas of clouds and mountain snow will be tapering off during the day. Expect some delays for westward travel with that snow, but there shouldn't be any travel issues along I-25 and the lower elevations. The short work week looks mainly quiet. Temperatures will cool into the 30's on Tuesday before returning to the 40's and low 50's for the rest of the week. No major snows expected and winds won't be terribly gusty, just a little breezy on Wednesday and Saturday.