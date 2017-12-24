Quantcast

Weather Alert Day: Bitterly Cold Start To Christmas Eve

It's a bitter start to your Christmas Eve with temperatures in the single digits and teens this morning. Some of our coldest areas are even below 0°. Bundle up if you have last minute shopping to do or Christmas Plans to travel to. After snow around the Palmer Divide and Denver Metro Area last night, you could still encounter some icy spots if your plans take you north. Highs today will only be in the 20's and 30's. Winds will be around 5-15 mph and that means it will feel even colder as the wind blows.  Low clouds this morning could contain a few flakes, but they won't amount to anything. Snow builds in for the mountains tonight, but we stay dry at the lower elevations. Lows will be in the teens for most as Santa Clause makes his rounds.

Christmas Day will be a milder one with highs in the 40's. We'll still have areas of clouds and mountain snow will be tapering off during the day. Expect some delays for westward travel with that snow, but there shouldn't be any travel issues along I-25 and the lower elevations. The short work week looks mainly quiet. Temperatures will cool into the 30's on Tuesday before returning to the 40's and low 50's for the rest of the week. No major snows expected and winds won't be terribly gusty, just a little breezy on Wednesday and Saturday. 

  Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Colorado Springs

    Don't feel like cooking on Christmas Day, there are a few restaurants open in the area featuring some holiday favorites. 

  Protesters gather in hopes to ban retail pet stores within city limits

    Protesters gathered outside the Chapel Hills Mall Saturday, they have been gathering for the same cause for roughly two years now. The cause, retail pet stores, like "Pet City" inside the mall. Protesters have been trying to deter people from buying pets from these pet stores, since they claim the dogs sold in the stores come from puppy mills. 

  Curtis Road wildfire under control

    A wildfire that broke out in the 3700 block of Curtis Road near Patton Drive has been put out.

