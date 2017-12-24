Weather Alert Day: Bitterly Cold Start To Christmas Eve

Don't feel like cooking on Christmas Day, there are a few restaurants open in the area featuring some holiday favorites.
Protesters gathered outside the Chapel Hills Mall Saturday, they have been gathering for the same cause for roughly two years now. The cause, retail pet stores, like "Pet City" inside the mall. Protesters have been trying to deter people from buying pets from these pet stores, since they claim the dogs sold in the stores come from puppy mills.
A wildfire that broke out in the 3700 block of Curtis Road near Patton Drive has been put out.
Major closures on I-70 are delaying holiday travels around Colorado. The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that EB I-70 at Vail was closed as of 4 p.m., due to multiple slide offs and icy conditions.
