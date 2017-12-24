Quantcast

Curtis Rd. wildfire under control

Curtis road and Patton Curtis road and Patton
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Firefighters are now working on hot spots at a large fire in the 3700 of Curtis Rd. near Patton Drive. The sheriff's department says they're are allowing residents that evacuated to return to the neighborhood nearby. The cause of the wildfire is unknown at this time and no structures were lost in the blaze. 

