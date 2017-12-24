Curtis Road wildfire under control

A wildfire that broke out in the 3700 block of Curtis Road near Patton Drive has been put out.

Firefighters had the blaze contained and were mopping up hot spots around 2 a.m. this morning. Ten area departments responded to the fire, which took about an hour and a half to be contained.

As the fire began to spread, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent out reverse 9-1-1 calls to let people in the neighborhood know they needed to be prepared to evacuate should they need to. Multiple people in the neighborhood closest to the blaze were evacuated but have now been allowed to return home.

79 acres were burned in the fire, but no buildings or homes were damaged. No injuries have been reported.