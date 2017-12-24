Small businesses attract holiday shoppers in Manitou Springs

Nestled at the base of Pike's Peak is the bustling town of Manitou Springs.

"It's a historic district, really charming, and it is a lot of mom and pop shops," said Cynthia Fallon, the owner of the clothing store Piramide.

Shoppers from near and far continue to be drawn here for the one-of-a-kind experience.

"This is an amazing little town. I mean, you can't get that anywhere in California," said shopper Brandi Fox, who's visiting from the area of Red Bluffs.

Previous concerns from business owners about reduced foot traffic seem to be overshadowed by the hopeful spirit that comes with the holidays.

"Summer was not as productive as we would've liked it to have been but the holidays have done wonderful," said Leslie Vasquez, who owns Goldminers Nuts & Candy with her husband Manny.

"It's a little bit slow but you know, we do have a lot of people in today on Saturday right before Christmas, hooray!" exclaimed Fallon.

As business owners welcome visitors to shops, those visitors continue to pay it forward by standing by them.

"I don't think small business have too much to worry about, I think the community takes care of them," said Fox.

The flow of shoppers, helping keep tradition going and proving there's no place like this charming town for the holidays.

"It makes you feel wonderful. I mean, my gosh, you know. We appreciate it so much and that's what we're here for. We've been in business for 20 years," said Vasquez.

"We've been in business for 36 years in Manitou Springs so we've been hanging in here," added Fallon.